Spring Break In Miami Beach Has Some New Rules

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Spring breakers in Miami Beach are facing a new set of rules this year.
“We have a lot of different rules and restrictions to ensure everyone’s safety and to ensure everyone has a good time,” said Ernesto Rodriguez with Miami Beach Police.
The beach has had crowds every Spring Break but the beach politicos and just plain folk do not want a repeat of Float-topia – a social media driven event that urged all online to bring a floating device to the beach. It turned out to be more than rubber duckies. It was a mess. Miami Beach officials were fed up.
So this year, there are all new rules for the beach and beachgoers and they’re outlined in a video produced by the city of Miami Beach.
The new rules include no alcohol on the beach, no coolers, no inflatable devices, no tents, or tables. Also, make sure to stifle that amplified music!
“There are going to be a handful of people who are going to make poor choices. I think in about a seven-day period in our entertainment district there have been about 20 arrests that have been made so overall with the thousands of people who are here, that’s actually indicative of a good Spring Break season for us,” said Rodriguez.