President Trump Touts Job Growth; Stays Silent On Wiretap Claims

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – It’s now the mid-day point of President Donald Trump’s presidency – an important benchmark where new administrations are measured.

On this day 50, good economic news and a whole lot of silence on the president’s most explosive tweet yet.

The White House is touting the strong jobs report out Friday. A total of 235,000 jobs added in February and the unemployment rate dipping to 4.7 percent.

It’s a celebration that comes after months of Trump arguing.

“Don’t believe those phony numbers when you hear 4.9 and 5 percent unemployment. The number is probably 28, 29, as high as 35, in fact I even heard recently 42 percent,” Trump said.

On the campaign trail, every positive jobs report was phony. But now he’s singing a different tune while sitting in the Oval Office and not former President Barack Obama.

“Yeah, I talked to the president prior to this and he said to quote him very clearly. ‘They may have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now,'” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

And business leaders do say President Trump’s more business-friendly White House does deserve some credit.

There were 132,000 service sector jobs added. But there were also strong gains in construction, manufacturing and agriculture.

In the meantime, President Trump is continuing his streak of days without answering reporters’ questions about his accusations that President Obama tapped his phones.

The FBI director will be asked about Trump’s wiretapping claims when he testifies before Congress later this month. It’s setting up a scenario where he could say under oath that the President of the United States is a liar.