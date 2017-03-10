On The Radar: Offseason Series – Part 12

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

We are now less than two months away from spring football, and no matter where you go in South Florida – the routine is pretty much the same.

Aside from the camps, combines and 7-on-7 events that are taking place during these late winter and spring months, the athletes are using this time to get ready for spring and the 2017 season ahead.

This is the time of the year when conditioning means everything – and yes – these are the months that lay the groundwork for winning state championships.

For every 7-on-7 player who heads off to all corners of the country taking part in showcase events, there are dozens more who are using this time to get stronger and watch a lot of video.

Unlike other parts of the country, where football prospects have to be creative during the cold winter months, South Floridians have great weather every single day and that is where the advantage takes place.

The competition level that football players get from as far back as the youth leagues also fuel the passion for the game.

As we follow athletes year round – we have the chance to see some of those elite prospects and track their development from year to year.

Today, we bring you six more prospects that we will put On The Radar.

2018 – Mark Carter, Jr., DB, 5-11, 160, Miami Carol City: One of the more versatile football players who was a huge part of the success for the Chiefs this past season. Carter is not only a quality defensive secondary performer, but also helped with his ability to kick the ball – which turned out to be very valuable for this program. He will be a catalyst this coming season as he is still turning heads at offseason events.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5340504/mark-carter-jr

2018 – Chandler Jones, DB, 5-11, 175, Miami Central: Another elite football prospects who has taken some of the offseason spotlight as the Rockets are working hard to get back to the state title game in December. Jones is a major defensive secondary performer who has the chance to really be special – as college coaches are already showing plenty of love. Many are excited to see what he does during the spring.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5241660/chandler-jones

2019 – Tyler Jones, RB, 5-8, 175, Plantation American Heritage: You wonder why this program is always in the mix? Check out this talented football player and you will see why. After a productive sophomore season, Jones is now ready to help the Patriots get back to the state championship game once again in 2017. He is quick, instinctive and athletic will have plenty of colleges looking in direction.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5558871/tyler-jones

2018 – Samuel Llewellyn, RB, 5-11, 200, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: Here is a forgotten player who we have had the pleasure of watching since his youth football days. Llewellyn is a hard runner who has worked overtime to put himself in a position where he will start to get some carries in crucial situations for the Raiders. His quickness and strength along with the fact that he is a very good running back, will have college coaches looking in his direction.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4285195/samuel-llewellyn

2018 – Dwayne Menders, WR/FS, 5-10, 160, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy: Here is yet another of those talented prospects who has flown under the radar. This Miramar transfer will make an immediate impact for head coach Rocco Casullo and his team. Menders has plenty of athletic ability and brings a lot of experience with him to his new school. He is an exciting prospect who is always working hard and trying to gain that edge.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5241645/dwayne-menders

2018 – Jesse Smith, OLB/S, 6-2, 198, Sunrise Piper: Talk about a player who truly does not get the attention he deserves. Having watched his growth and maturity the past two years at McArthur, there are going to be some very surprised people this coming season – when they watch him play. Smith is a fast, talented and aggressive prospect who makes plays. He was a leader this past season during an 11-1 year for the Mustangs. He could be the player who helps the Bengals get over that hump – since Piper was jettisoned from the playoffs after the first round the past two years.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4635191/jesse-smith