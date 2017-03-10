Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! Mega-Career Fair At BB&T Center

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Are you looking for a new career? Maybe just need a change of scene or a better paying job?

Well, all we can say is jobs, jobs, jobs.

That’s what’s happening this Wednesday, March 15th, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise where they will be a major job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Approximately 50 companies will be looking to fill more than a thousand job positions.

So who’s hiring?

The Miami Dolphins will be at the event hiring over 200 Guest Experience reps. They are also hiring 50 people for Event Parking to work all Miami Dolphins and University of Miami home games as well as other events. Basically, those hired get to watch games for free while making money.

Copylite will be conducting on the spot interviews for four entry level sales associates, call center reps and inside sales reps to work in the Davie/Fort Lauderdale location. They have been in business since 1972 and most of the employees have been working for the company well over 10 years.

ALDI will be screening about 15 positions for a new store opening in Hollywood and existing stores in North Miami Beach, Pembroke Pines, Ft Lauderdale and Deerfield Beach. Their starting pay is $12.50/hr for store associates, $17/hr for shift managers and $24/hr for manager trainees.

Carnival Cruise Line will be recruiting for inbound and outbound sales people as well as vacation and cruise planners.

The Florida Panthers will be interviewing for sales associates, account executives, parking attendants, and housekeeping. Over 50 positions available at the BB&T Center.

The Diplomat Beach Resort will be at the event hiring over 60 servers, bartenders, cooks, buspersons, barbacks, on-call BQT Servers, guest services and front desk.

HealthTrust is hiring for program professionals, healthcare recruiters, associate healthcare recruiters, onboarding specialists, customer service specialists and accounting for their Sunrise location.

City Furniture will be recruiting for sales associates, delivery drivers, and interior designers.

The Florida Department of Health is hiring for Health Services Representative, Senior Clerk, LPN, ARNP and Dental Assistants.

Click Here for a full list of companies that will be at the event.

So how do you increase your chances of getting hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.