In The Recruiting Huddle: Jaquan Beaver – Booker T. Washington

PLAYER: Jaquan Beaver

POSITION: DE/OLB

SCHOOL: Miami Booker T. Washington

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: Having followed this impressive athlete since his youth football days, there was never a question how good he would be. If you have watched his maturity since the beginning of his freshman year at Northwestern, you now see a young man who has been as consistent as any defensive player in South Florida. Beaver is a strong, quick, knowledgeable and passionate football prospect who brings it in every game he plays in. His instincts may be second to none – and as a pure football player – you would have to go a long way to find someone who makes such a solid contribution. With a number of colleges still making a play for his services, this final season will be one to remember – as his dedication and love for the game will continue to shine through.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4205413/jaquan-beaver