WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

In The Recruiting Huddle: Jaquan Beaver – Booker T. Washington

March 10, 2017 5:46 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Booker T. Washington High School, In The Huddle, Jaquan Beaver, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Jaquan Beaver
POSITION: DE/OLB
SCHOOL: Miami Booker T. Washington
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: Having followed this impressive athlete since his youth football days, there was never a question how good he would be. If you have watched his maturity since the beginning of his freshman year at Northwestern, you now see a young man who has been as consistent as any defensive player in South Florida. Beaver is a strong, quick, knowledgeable and passionate football prospect who brings it in every game he plays in. His instincts may be second to none – and as a pure football player – you would have to go a long way to find someone who makes such a solid contribution. With a number of colleges still making a play for his services, this final season will be one to remember – as his dedication and love for the game will continue to shine through.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4205413/jaquan-beaver

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Jaquan Beaver Booker T. Washington

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia