PLAYER: Brock Parry

POSITION: OL

SCHOOL: Coral Springs Taravella

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-4

WEIGHT: 255

SCOUTING: As we continue to talk about the rise of the offensive linemen in South Florida, here is certainly one of the players who is in that next wave of talent. Parry is a solid pass blocker and he is proficient at opening holes for the running game. He is a talented young man, one who the Trojans’ coaching staff have been talking about for two years now. Parry has the opportunity, with a solid offseason, to make a huge impact for his final year. Remember, if you are an offensive lineman, college coaches will always give you a number of looks. Many believe that if you have the size and athleticism, they can teach you plenty about the position. Keep your eye on this talented big man in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/2094225/brock-parry