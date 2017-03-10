Emily Estefan Performs At Latest Miami Symphony Pop-Up Series

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Music has the power to enrich, educate, and empower its listeners to become leaders and to build better communities.
Those are the words from Miami Symphony Maestro Eduardo Marturet who is leading the third installment of the highly anticipated Miami Symphony Pop-Up Series – a complimentary music performance at the Design District’s Palm Court.
Tonight’s performance features Emily Estefan, daughter of Gloria and Emilio Estefan. She’s set to perform songs off her debut album, “Take Whatever You Want.”
The Miami Symphony Pop-Up Series was designed to bring together families and members of the community with a shared passion for culture, art and music, and to enjoy them all in one inspiring space.
The neighborhood is also offering free parking and admission to encourage guests to attend and experience sounds from world-class musicians surrounded by art and architecture under the stars.