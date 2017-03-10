Dolphins Sign Former Steelers LB Lawrence Timmons

The Miami Dolphins will have a new man in the middle of its defense.
After hosting free agent middle linebacker Lawrence Timmons Friday, the team came to terms with the 10-year veteran – signing him to a 2-year, $12 million dollar deal, which includes $11 million in guaranteed money.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter made the initial report Friday afternoon.
Timmons, 30, had spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before deciding to try the free agency market this offseason.
Miami reportedly sent a private jet for Timmons on his visit, something that seemingly swayed the 2014 Pro Bowl selection from re-signing with the team that he helped lead to two Super Bowl appearances.
Despite his turning 31 this coming May, Timmons – a Florida State alum – is still considered one of the better inside linebackers in the NFL. He started all 16 games for Pittsburgh in 2016 and finished the season with 114 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and 2 interceptions.
Timmons’ presence instantly helps the Fins defense as he’s been regarded as a strong leader capable of making defensive play calls in the huddle and pre-snap adjustments.
The Dolphins have made multiple moves to bolster its defense so far. The team recently signed safety Reshad Jones to a contract extension, signed defensive lineman Andre Branch and signed in defensive tackle William Hayes Friday.