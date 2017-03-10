Dade Schools Superintendent “Incensed” By Brownsville Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooting at a Brownsville apartment complex Thursday night, in which three teens were injured, infuriated Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex located off NW 24th Avenue and 50th Street at around 6:30 p.m.

Lawrencia Barrett, 15, was shot in the lower stomach. Jason Gardner, 14, was shot in the right leg. Alexander Stalling, 18, was shot in the right hand. They were all transported to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable.

When Carvalho heard of the shooting, he took to Twitter to express his frustration and outrage.

Envelope of youth safety must go beyond schools. The culture of disrespect & violence that resulted in tonight's shooting is unacceptable. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 10, 2017

Three teens lucky to be alive tonight following another senseless shooting in our community. #incensed at the lack of respect for human life — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 10, 2017

Detectives said the shooting stemmed from a verbal fight that escalated into a physical altercation that took place at the apartment complex involving two males either in their late teens or early 20s.

“Shortly after the altercation, the two subjects fled the area and later returned. Once returning, they began shooting, striking the tree victims,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Det. Marjorie Eloi.

Police said it’s not known if the three victims were involved in the initial verbal argument that escalated into the physical fight or if the three victims were the intended targets.

Barret’s mother Frances Robinson said her daughter was an innocent victim.

“The say hopefully she’s going to be good. She’s talking. She’s OK and I keep asking her, ‘Do she know who did it?’ and she say she don’t know. She heard the shots and she just took off running,” said Robinson.

Police are still looking for the two shooters.