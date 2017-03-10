WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Coral Gables May Ban Plastic Bags

March 10, 2017 6:03 AM
Filed Under: Coral Gables

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Coral Gables may soon ban retailers and special events from using plastic bags.

The city’s commission will likely consider the proposal at their next meeting on Tuesday, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

The ordinance does provide for exceptions.

Violators would first receive warnings. After that they could be fined, starting at $50 and increasing to $500 for a third violation in a one year period.

