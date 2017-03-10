Coral Gables May Ban Plastic Bags

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Coral Gables may soon ban retailers and special events from using plastic bags.
The city’s commission will likely consider the proposal at their next meeting on Tuesday, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
The ordinance does provide for exceptions.
Violators would first receive warnings. After that they could be fined, starting at $50 and increasing to $500 for a third violation in a one year period.
