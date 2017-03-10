Caught On Camera: Bikers Box In, Beat Driver

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – The search is on for serval bikers who were caught on camera in a violent highway attack.
It happened Wednesday on one San Francisco’s busiest freeways.
Cell phone video from a driver shows a group of people on dirt bikes and ATVs driving recklessly down a four-lane stretch of the highway. Things then took an aggressive turn when they surrounded a Toyota Camry, eventually forcing its driver to stop in the middle of the road.
“They exchanged some words with this driver, they started striking this driver’s vehicle with both their motorcycles and their fists, the driver got out to confront the motorcyclists, got into a fight and then he was beat up,” said Vu Williams with California Highway Patrol.
The man who was beaten reportedly works for a ride-sharing company. He suffered ‘non-life threatening’ injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
Those responsible for the attack will be difficult to track down.
“Their usual MO is to be out there riding on these dirt bikes, never any plates on the motorcycle, so it’s very tough to identify who they are,” said Williams.
Williams added, “We’ve had problems with motorcyclists, both street bikes and dirt bikes on the freeway. We’ve had incidents where these things have happened, but never involved in an actual fight with a motorist where anybody was injured.”
The California Highway Patrol has asked any driver who may have witnessed the attack to contact them with information so the can track down and arrest those responsible.