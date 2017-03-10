Big Brawl At Hialeah Apartment Leaves 1 Man Shot

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night that stemmed from a fist fight.

The shooting happened at 6850 W 16th Drive at around 6:30 p.m.

According to Hialeah police, it all started with a brawl involving several people.

Fists turned into bullets, leaving a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck.

“Big fight included several people. When we arrived on scene, we had one 39-year-old man shot in the neck and we have a 45-year-old man in custody. He is the suspected shooter. We have a gun on the scene,” explained Hialeah police spokesperson Carl Zogby.

Fire rescue rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators detained several people for questioning, including one woman who looked like she had been in a scuffle.

Police said the victim lived in the apartment. It is not known how well he knew that others involved.

“Some people arrived at the apartment and started a dispute with the man who was a resident of the apartment,” Zogby said.

The police investigation stalled while they waited for a warrant to enter the apartment. Of high interest was the gun involved in the shooting and, of course, the motive.

“We want to know how this happened and what set this off,” Zogby said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.