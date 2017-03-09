Video: Crossdressing Crooks Fool Employees Before Armed Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — They may be dressed as women but they’re far from ladylike as authorities said a male duo disguised in women’s clothing is behind two armed robberies within the past week.
Thursday morning, the crooks walked into the Sam’s Subs & Beverages, at 1749 Powerline Rd, in dresses and makeup, both armed with guns and wearing gold teeth, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
“They had dresses on, they had wigs, they had base makeup, foundation, from what my employees told me, looked like women,” said the shop’s owner.
They first asked for subs, then robbed the two employees of cash.
“They got away with a decent amount of money,” the sub shop owner added. “Hopefully somebody will have some information, their neighbor came back dressed like a woman, has been spending a lot of money lately.”
BSO said the same pair is responsible for a robbery last week at Class Jewelers in Deerfield Beach. Surveillance video showed them lure two employees to the sales floor pretending to look at wedding rings, before jumping behind the behind the counter and grabbing them.
The crooks then dragged both employees to the back at gunpoint and ransacked the showcases.
If you know anything, contact Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. There’s a $3,000 cash reward for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.