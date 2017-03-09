WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

Trocheck On Panthers Issues: “We Need To Improve In The D Zone”

March 9, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Florida Panthers, NHL

Trocheck On Panthers Issues: We Need To Improve In The D Zone

Florida Panthers All-Star center Vincent Trocheck joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the Panthers playoff hopes, the goalie situation and how nobody is happy with a loss. He also talks about fighting, WQAM producer Catalina Fuentes having a crush on him and what he calls his girlfriend on his phone.

On the Panthers struggles- “We need to improve in the D zone. We had the opportunities to score, but we need to finish the chances.”

On who gets the most upset after a loss- “Most of the time guys keep their thoughts to themselves. The only person that might yell is [Head Coach] Tom [Rowe].”

