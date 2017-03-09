Trocheck On Panthers Issues: “We Need To Improve In The D Zone”

Florida Panthers All-Star center Vincent Trocheck joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the Panthers playoff hopes, the goalie situation and how nobody is happy with a loss. He also talks about fighting, WQAM producer Catalina Fuentes having a crush on him and what he calls his girlfriend on his phone.
On the Panthers struggles- “We need to improve in the D zone. We had the opportunities to score, but we need to finish the chances.”
On who gets the most upset after a loss- “Most of the time guys keep their thoughts to themselves. The only person that might yell is [Head Coach] Tom [Rowe].”
