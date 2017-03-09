Top Enlisted Marine: Facebook Group ‘Tip Of The Spear’ In Nude Photo Scandal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A porn scandal is spreading through the U.S. military.

We first told you about nude pictures being shared by Marines. Now we know it’s happening in the other branches, and it’s more than pictures.

The website titled Anon-IB first gained notoriety for publishing nude photos of celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence.

But it also contains a message board for military personnel where men from all branches of the armed services exchange comments and nude photos of female service members – sometimes identifying them by name and/or duty station.

Some of the pictures are pure porn, others are innocent snap shots followed by requests for “wins,” which is slang for nude photos.

“Anyone got any wins for this one?” someone asks about a young woman in the Massachusetts National Guard.

This military-wide message board came to light just days after the exposure of a Facebook group called Marines United, which included nearly 30,000 active duty and retired Marines, some of whom shared nude photos of female marines along with raunchy and sexually violent comments.

A criminal investigation has begun, and the top enlisted man in the Marines, Senior Master Sgt. Ronald Green, has told Congress that Marines United is just the “tip of the spear.”

James LaPorta, a former Marine turned journalist, said Marines United is spreading like a cancer to other chat groups.

He sent CBS News this one screen gab in which a member of Marines United asks “what are some other blue falcon free groups.” In Marine Corps slang, a “blue falcon” is someone who rats out his buddies. Marine officials said they have received reports of at least a half dozen other sites.

Beyond the obvious harm, Pentagon officials tell CBS News they’re worried this could discourage young women from joining the military and perhaps even leading those already serving to get out.