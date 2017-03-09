Teen Seen Swinging Bat In Video Moments Before Wendy’s Stabbing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — A teen was seen swinging a bat moments before a stabbing outside a restaurant in Hialeah.
Authorities released surveillance video Thursday of the dramatic moments leading up to the fight a day before.
Video shows a large group of teens outside of a Wendy’s located at East 49th Street. All of a sudden, one teen runs to a car and returns with a baseball bat, taking several swings. That’s when several others went after him.
Moments later, police said a teen, seen in the video, wearing a bright pink shirt stabbed another teen – 17-year-old Eduardo Rivero – in the back.
Rivero was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Officers said the stabbing suspect is also 17-years-old. Police said the teen, who is being charged with one count of aggravated battery, confessed to the crime. He was expected in juvenile court on Thursday.
Investigators are not sure what prompted the violence.
The fast food restaurant is reportedly a popular hangout for students at Hialeah High School.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.