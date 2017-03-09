Police Searching For Coconut Grove Robbery Trio

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COCONUT GROVE (CBSMiami) — City of Miami Police are searching for three suspects responsible for an armed robbery in Coconut Grove.

It happened January 27, just after 8 p.m., near Frow Avenue and Margaret Street.

Police said the two victims were first startled by the robbers.

“During the course of the robbery, one of the offenders pointed a black handgun as he demanded victim 1 to hand over his wallet,” police told the media. “The victim, in fear for his life, emptied out his pockets and handed his wallet to the offender.”

The other victim was searched but didn’t have any belongings, and the crooks ran off.

“Soon after the robbery had taken place, the offenders attempted to use the stolen bank cards at a nearby Bank of America and at a Neiman Marcus store in Coral Gables,” authorities added.

Those attempts were all declined, as was an attempt to get a ride from the LYFT service.

Detectives are currently searching for three black males fitting the following description:

Offender 1 is a dark skin black male, clean shaven with a short haircut, between 16 to 18 years of age, approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 -160 pounds, last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black pants.

Offender 2 is a dark skin black male, clean shaven, between 16 -18 years of age, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 150-160 pounds, last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and a hospital mask covering his face.

Offender 3 is a dark skin black male, clean shaven, between 16 to 18 years of age, approximately 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 to 150 pounds, last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

If you know anything that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.