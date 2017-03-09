One Person Injured In Police Involved Shooting Overnight

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A wild police-involved shootout overnight in northwest Miami-Dade.
Just after midnight, undercover officers were taking a person into custody in an attempted murder investigation at NW 32nd Avenue and NW 175th Street when a hit and run accident happened nearby. Police say the hit and run was not related to the apprehension of the suspect.
The officers pursued the vehicle and when it stopped at NW 171st Terrace and 29th Place, one of the individuals inside got out and started shooting at them. Several rounds shattered the windows of the officer’s vehicle.
Two plain clothes detectives returned fire.
“There was a shootout, an exchange of gunfire, between two of our plain clothes detectives and a subject. Right now we are still investigating. The subject that was struck is at the hospital. There are two other males in custody as well. The officers were not injured,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez.
Investigators have not said why the person fired on police in his escape attempt.