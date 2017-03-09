WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Officers Search For Missing 11-Year-Old In Lauderhill

March 9, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: Elijah Kurtzer, Missing, Missing Child

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for 11-year-old Elijah Kurtzer who was last seen at his Lauderhill home.

Investigators said Elijah left his parent’s home, heading for school on Wednesday. A few minutes later, his father found his backpack with his belongings on the stairwell of their building near the 4100 Block on NW 26th Street.

Officers have checked the surrounding area and school officials said he has not shown up to school.

Elijah was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black baseball shorts with white stripes. Officers say he is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 85 pounds.

Police said Elijah had previously expressed interest in going to Georgia.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of him should contact Lauderhill Police at (954) 309-9936.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia