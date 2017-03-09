Officers Search For Missing 11-Year-Old In Lauderhill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for 11-year-old Elijah Kurtzer who was last seen at his Lauderhill home.
Investigators said Elijah left his parent’s home, heading for school on Wednesday. A few minutes later, his father found his backpack with his belongings on the stairwell of their building near the 4100 Block on NW 26th Street.
Officers have checked the surrounding area and school officials said he has not shown up to school.
Elijah was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black baseball shorts with white stripes. Officers say he is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 85 pounds.
Police said Elijah had previously expressed interest in going to Georgia.
Anyone who has seen him or knows of him should contact Lauderhill Police at (954) 309-9936.