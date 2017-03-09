IKEA Creating Furniture That Snaps Together

March 9, 2017
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Furniture store Ikea is not exactly known for having the easiest furniture to build but they’re trying to change that.

The company is now creating furniture that can snap together like a jigsaw puzzle.

How does this work? With a piece called the ‘wedge dowel’ which allows for you to pop a piece it into a slot on the furniture and slide it in to lock it in place.

Now this means, there are no tools required and it’s supposed to be a quicker and easier process.

The company said its new feature should cut down assembly time significantly.

