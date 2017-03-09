Hurricanes Ousted From ACC Tourney By North Carolina 78-53

March 9, 2017 2:24 PM
BROOKLYN (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes lost in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, ending their bid for a second conference crown in the past five years.

The Canes were taken down by top-seeded North Carolina 78-53.

Miami had a hard time keeping up with the high-flying Tar Heels, keeping it close for much of the first half before a one-sided second half had the game over long before the final buzzer.

Freshman Bruce Brown had a solid game, finishing with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting while adding 7 rebounds.

Brown now has three 20-plus point games this season against top ACC teams Duke and North Carolina.

Isaiah Hicks led the way for UNC, making his first five field goals en route to a team-leading 19 points.

Miami fell to 7-21 all-time against North Carolina, and 1-2 when facing the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament.

Head Coach Jim Larrañaga is 5-5 at Miami against UNC.

The Hurricanes are expected to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Selection Sunday will officially determine the Canes fate.

