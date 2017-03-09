Game Of Thrones Season 7 Premiere Date Revealed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HBO’s hit series, Game Of Thrones will be returning for its seventh season later this year.
The exact premiere date had been shrouded in mystery by HBO executives and has caused anticipation to build among the show’s legion of fans ever since season six ended back in June of 2016.
The long wait ended today!
HBO announced the season seven premiere date on its Facebook page via a Facebook Live Stream.
In one of the more creative premiere date reveals, HBO encased the date in a giant slab of ice.
Viewers of the stream were encouraged to comment the word “fire.” As the comments roll in, flamethrowers were shot at the block of ice, gradually melting it and revealing the premiere!
