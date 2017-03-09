Dolphins Sign Anthony Fasano; Will Waive Isa Abdul-Quddus

Business is picking up.
The Dolphins, who have already announced multiple moves Thursday, just made a couple more as reports are confirming that Miami has signed veteran tight end Anthony Fasano and will waive safety Isa Abdul-Quddus.
Fasano, 32, spent five seasons in Miami – 2008 to 2012 – and returns to the Fins after spending two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
ESPN’s Jeff Darlington first reported the signing, but the official terms of Fasano’s deal with Miami still haven’t been released.
Known more as a blocking tight end, Fasano will likely serve as a No. 2 option and run-blocking option since the team recently made a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire receiving tight end Julius Thomas.
Miami is also reportedly waiving safety Isa Abdul-Quddus after he failed a team-issued physical exam.
Abdul-Quddus sustained a neck injury during Miami’s win over Buffalo this past December. Abdul-Quddus told reporters after the injury that he had a “stretched nerve in the neck” and the team placed him on injury reserve.
He also told reporters that doctors assured him that he would be able to play again after the injury – saying that his long-term future should be “fine.”
Abdul-Quddus started 15 games for the Dolphins in 2016 and finished with 78 tackles and two interceptions before his injury.