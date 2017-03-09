WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Dolphins, Jaguars Trades For Thomas And Albert Made Official

March 9, 2017 4:41 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The pair of trades between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars that were first reported several weeks ago have been made official.

The Dolphins will receive tight end Julius Thomas from Jacksonville in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Thomas has also agreed to rework his contract for less money.

The other trade has the Jaguars acquiring left tackle Branden Albert in exchange for a 2018 seventh-round pick.

Jacksonville will work with Albert’s contract and reportedly give him more money.

In Miami, Thomas reunites with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.

While Gase was running the offense in Denver, Thomas had back-to-back phenomenal seasons and was a Pro Bowler before signing as a free agent in Jacksonville.

Albert is expected to replace Kelvin Beachum on the Jags’ offensive line.

