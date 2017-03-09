Dolphins Give Reshad Jones 5-Year Extension Worth $60 Million

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have been busy as the new league year begins, mostly retaining a lot of would-be free agents.

Andre Branch, Kenny Stills and a handful of other 2016 Dolphins players have already been tendered to remain with the team.

Thursday afternoon another extension was announced, and this one is pretty big.

According to multiple sources, the Dolphins are giving Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones a 5-year extension worth $60 million.

The deal includes $35 million in guaranteed money.

Jones has evolved into one of the top safeties in the NFL and the Dolphins are very smart to hang on to him, especially considering Miami’s secondary has been an area that has struggled in recent years.

Last season the Dolphins lost several members of their secondary to injury and the flaws certainly showed late in the year.

Jones, who underwent shoulder surgery this past November after tearing his rotator cuff in October’s win over Pittsburgh, becomes the third free agent that Miami has elected re-sign.

Miami’s moves up to this point falls in line with front office officials saying that “taking care of our own players” would be a priority this offseason.

Jones, 29, was drafted by Miami in 2010 but broke out and showed his skill during the 2012 season when he totaled 94 tackles, nine pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and four interceptions.

Miami gave Jones a contract extension before the 2013 season and he rewarded the team with more consistent play from his strong safety spot.

Jones, who missed four games in the 2014 season due to serving a suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, became the first safety in NFL history to record 125 tackles, 10 pass deflections, 5 interceptions, 2 sacks and 2 defensive touchdowns in a season in 2015 – leading to his being named to the 2016 Pro Bowl.

ADIOS TO QUDDUS

According to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald, the Dolphins will be waiving safety Isa Abdul Quddus following a failed physical exam.

Miami signed Quddus last offseason and the 27-year-old had a solid year before suffering a neck injury.

During the offseason it was reported that the injury could be career-ending.

FASANO RETURNS

The Dolphins are bringing back former tight end Anthony Fasano on a 5-year contract.

Fasano has grown a reputation as a top-end blocking tight end, something Miami has needed in recent years.

The 32-year-old Fasano had his best receiving years with the Dolphins and was part of the team’s 2008 AFC Championship team.