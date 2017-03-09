Cash Stolen By Blood Bank Bandit

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward sheriff’s investigators are trying to track down a man who robbed a blood bank at gunpoint.
Surveillance video from the Continental Services Group, at 2901 W. Broward Boulevard, shows the man walking up to the receptionist station around 10:30 a.m. He pushes a person out the way and then jerks a gun toward the employees behind the counter.
He then demanded money, saying, “I’m hungry.” The receptionist handed over a beige cash box and he ran out.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.