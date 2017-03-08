Video: U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Land At Homestead-Miami Speedway

March 8, 2017 1:30 PM By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Homestead Miami Speedway, Jump, Video

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — As we sipped our morning coffee, these parachuters jumped out of a plane and landed at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

And it was all caught on video, straight from the people taking the leap.

With a GoPro attached, the U.S. Army Parachute Team the “Golden Knights” jumped off the plane early Wednesday morning and glided their way to their target – the speedway.

The way down lasted just under four minutes with the whole experience caught on video and ending with the team back on the ground on the speedway.

The team’s jump was part of an annual training for those who are trying to earn their qualifications so they can land in stadiums for special events.

