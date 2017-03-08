Tim Tebow Makes Spring Training Debut For Mets

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PORT ST. LUCIE (CBSMiami) — Tim Tebow is making his Grapefruit League Spring Training debut for the New York Mets Wednesday in Port St. Lucie.
The former NFL quarterback-turned-outfielder, now 29, will take his first big-league at-bats as the Mets play a split-squad game against the Boston Red Sox. He’s expected to also play Friday vs. the Astros, according to the New York Post.
The Mets have 14 players joining the World Baseball Classic, freeing up roster spots for fringe players like Tebow to get in some work.
Tebow signed a minor league contract with the team in September. In the Arizona Fall League, he hit .194 with 20 strikeouts in 62 at-bats for the Scottsdale Scorpions. Although, scouts were impressed last month with a batting practice session that saw him launch 9 balls over the fence.
Wednesday’s game against Boston is being broadcast live on SNY at 1 p.m.