Some GOP Lawmakers Not Sold On “Obamacare Lite”

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with conservative leaders at the White House on Wednesday as House lawmakers begin debate on a new Republican-led plan to overhaul Obamacare.
Republicans will need near-unanimous GOP support to pass it, but some members of the party remain skeptical.
“I really believe we’re going to have tremendous support,” said Trump unconcerned.
Meanwhile, opposition is mounting among Democrats worried about the cost.
“Trumpcare means higher costs for less healthcare plain and simple,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer.
Even conservative Republicans blasted the plan unveiled Tuesday as ‘Obamacare-lite’
“We are united on repeal, but we are divided on a replacement,” said Sen. Paul Rand.
The new proposal does keep some popular elements of the Affordable Car Act in place, like allowing young adults to be covered by their parents’ insurance until they are 26-years-old.
Supporters maintain it meets party goals by removing the individual mandate and offering tax credits to help people with lower incomes buy insurance.
Despite the opposition by some Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell predicts Congress will pass the legislation by early April.