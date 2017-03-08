Section of I-75 Remains Closed Due To Wildfires

March 8, 2017 7:47 AM
Filed Under: Alligator Alley, Brush Fire, I-75, Wildfire

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents in parts of southwest Florida are under an evacuation order as a result of a raging wildfire.

The Florida Highway Patrol said as of 7 a.m., I-75/Alligator Alley remains closed from mile marker 80 to mile marker 105.

The fires have burned approximately 6,000 acres and are only about 30 percent contained. Two homes have been destroyed.

I-75 will remain closed until conditions improve. Drivers should find alternate routes and expect delays near the area of the closure.

