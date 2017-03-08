Reports: Dolphins Bringing Back Branch, Sent Offer To Stills

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins are bringing back defensive end Andre Branch on a long-term deal and trying to keep receiver Kenny Stills, according to reports from two NFL insiders.
Branch recorded 5.5 sacks and immediately became one of the defense’s top performers in 2016.
Stills, who had 726 receiving yards and 9 TD’s for Miami, has been linked to the Philadelphia Eagles as a possible destination this offseason.
The Dolphins also announced Monday they’ve tendered four exclusive rights for free agents, including center Anthony Steen, who started seven games last year.
Also tendered were linebacker Mike Hull, cornerback Lafayette Pitts and tight end Thomas Duarte.
Steen, undrafted as a rookie in 2014, filled in when center Mike Pouncey was hurt last season. Hull and Pitts were valuable on special teams, and Duarte spent much of last season on the practice squad.
Exclusive rights free agents are players with less than three years of experience, and they are unable to negotiate with other teams.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)