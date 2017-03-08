Police: Teen Shot At Mailman While Fleeing Home Burglary

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested the suspected gunman who shot at a postal worker during an alleged home burglary.

Jacoby Myrick, 18, faces numerous charges in two separate incidents, including opening fire on the mailman in an attempt to escape.

The shooting occurred March 2nd, near S.W. 88th Street and the Shula Expressway, as the mailman made a delivery to a Kendall home just as it was being robbed, according to the near U.S. Postal Inspection Services.

As he got back in his vehicle, he told police he saw several hooded men hop the home’s backyard fence and jump into their car. Because the postal carrier began driving in the same direction as them, investigators think the alleged burglars got spooked that they were being followed.

“The defendant then placed his arm outside of the vehicle while brandishing a handgun,” read the arrest report. “The defendant then fired the handgun at the victim, who was driving a postal vehicle.”

Myrick told police he didn’t take part in the burglary and stayed in the car, acting as a lookout. Though, he confessed to firing the weapon.

More than $1,200 in jewelry and other property was taken from the home.

Authorities said Myrick also took part in a January 24th shooting at 21386 S.W. 112th Avenue in Miami. His arrest report said Myrick and an accomplice both opened fire on another man, before fleeing. The victim told investigators that he went to school with Myrick and was able to pick him out of a photo lineup.

Along with Armed Burglary and Grand Theft, Myrick was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.