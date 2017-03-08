In The Recruiting Huddle: Darius Brown – South Dade

March 8, 2017 6:17 PM
Filed Under: Darius Brown, In The Huddle, SFHSSports, South Dade High School

PLAYER: Darius Brown
POSITION: Slot
SCHOOL: Homestead
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-9
WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: Another of those quality football talents who has been getting it done for a long time. While he started at Booker T. Washington, then to Mater Academy and now with the Bucs – he’s prepared him to compete at the next level. This FIU verbal commit has shown this past year that he is indeed a talent who leaves it all on the field. Brown has tremendous speed and very aggressive. He’s turned it up in the offseason with head-turning performances. He has the chance to be very special this coming year – and into the future. Brown has been playing at this level since youth football.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7718942/darius-brown

