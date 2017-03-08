In The Recruiting Huddle: Anthony Schwartz – American Heritage

PLAYER: Anthony Schwartz

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: When you can run faster than just about anyone you play with, there is a good chance that making it big at the next level and beyond will be a matter of how healthy you can stay. Here is one of the fastest football players in a very athletic and prospect-rich South Florida area. Schwartz is among the quickest athletes in the country. He is a two-sport athlete who happens to do pretty well for himself on the football field. He is not the first junior world-class sprinter to make the transition to the gridiron – and will not be the last. What he has done is worker harder during the season to learn more about the position and to give himself an advantage, beyond his speed. The Patriots have coaches who have helped him get better each year, and as the 2017 season unfolds, Schwartz is definitely a prospect that everyone will be watching.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4409434/anthony-schwartz