Hurricanes Struggle In 12-1 Loss To FIU

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — The Hurricanes dropped the first of a back-to-back matchup with crosstown rival FIU Tuesday at Mark Light Field.
Despite freshman starter Greg Veliz’s (0-1) career-best seven strikeouts and surrendering three runs, the Canes couldn’t get any offense going against FIU senior righthander Robert Garcia (1-2).
Veliz went 5.1 innings and gave up just two hits and three walks. Garcia, however, struck out nine, a career-high, and tossed seven shutout innings.
The 12-1 was the largest margin of victory for FIU in the series that began in 1973, the team tweeted out after the game.
Miami will make the short trip to FIU Baseball Stadium Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.