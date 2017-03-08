WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

Hurricanes Struggle In 12-1 Loss To FIU

March 8, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: FIU Panthers, Miami Hurricanes, NCAA

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — The Hurricanes dropped the first of a back-to-back matchup with crosstown rival FIU Tuesday at Mark Light Field.

Despite freshman starter Greg Veliz’s (0-1) career-best seven strikeouts and surrendering three runs, the Canes couldn’t get any offense going against FIU senior righthander Robert Garcia (1-2).

Veliz went 5.1 innings and gave up just two hits and three walks. Garcia, however, struck out nine, a career-high, and tossed seven shutout innings.

The 12-1 was the largest margin of victory for FIU in the series that began in 1973, the team tweeted out after the game.

Miami will make the short trip to FIU Baseball Stadium Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia