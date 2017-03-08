Epic Showdown As Survivor Returns To CBS

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The 34th season of Survivor premieres tonight on CBS. The two-hour episode marks the 500th episode of the long-running reality program. This season promises an epic showdown between the 20 castaways because they’ve all been on the show before.
These castaways, who have made some of the biggest moves in the history of the game, will be divided into two groups of 10 and forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other.
“It really is these people that you’ve grown up watching play this game and they’ve elevated the game and they’ve all agreed to say I want to play against the best. I want to play against people who are as aggressive as I am,” explained host Jeff Probst.
Survivor “Game Changers” was filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. It airs Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. on CBS4.