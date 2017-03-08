‘She Was Outside & Saw A Kid Fall’: Minor Calls 911 After 1-Year-Old’s Fall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Neighbors called in a panic after a 1-year-old fell from the fourth-floor balcony of a Hialeah apartment complex.

In the 911 calls, released Wednesday, an operator tried to calm a neighbor who said he walked outside and spotted the 1-year-old who had just fallen.

“I came out of my balcony and saw a child on the ground,” said a neighbor.

Another call came in, “My mom told me to call because she was outside and she saw a kid fall.”

When asked if the child was conscious in another call, a neighbor told the operator in Spanish, “Yes, he’s crying but he’s covered in blood.”

Family members said they were in an apartment near 305 West 68th Street when they said they lost sight of the boy momentarily.That’s when they discovered the worst. Apparently, the child had gotten away from them and fallen. He was found in the parking lot under the building with serious injuries. Police believe he had landed on a patch of grass.

“The boy was in and out of conscious, breathing,” one firefighter said.

Cellphone video released Wednesday showed a valiant attempt by firefighters and police to stabilize him. Hialeah firefighters and police worked intently on the baby boy after his fall right before rushing him to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Due to his head injuries and internal bleeding, it was a race to get him there.

On Wednesday, the 1-year-old remained in the hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Family members did not want to talk about the incident as police continued their investigation. The Department of Children and Families opened an investigation into the incident.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench tried to get inside the apartment where the child was but a woman said she did not want to let them in or say anything.

Neighbors said the little boy’s name is Angel. They hope for the best.

At the hospital, a family friend named Maria Pinto said of the mother, “Oh no, she is very worried. She’s the mom.”

Investigators want to know how the child was able to get out on the balcony and how he fell. DCF said the family has had no prior involvement with the child welfare system.