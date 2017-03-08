Body Of Female Panther Found In Hendry County

March 8, 2017 8:16 AM
Florida Panther, panther Death

LABELLE (CBSMiami/AP) — The body of a young Florida panther that had apparently been struck by a vehicle was found in southwest Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the 2-year-old female cat’s body was found Saturday on a rural road in Hendry County. The remains will be taken to a Gainesville facility for a necropsy.

A total of six Florida panthers have been found dead in 2017, with four road fatalities.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire southeastern U.S., but only around 230 remain in the wild.

