Bill Nelson Tops Rick Scott In 2nd Poll This Week

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – For a second time this week, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson lead Gov. Rick Scott in a hypothetical 2018 matchup for Nelson’s Senate seat.
The Mason-Dixon Polling & Research poll released Wednesday indicated Nelson led Scott by a margin of 46 percent to 41 percent. A University of North Florida poll released Monday showed Nelson ahead by a similar margin, 44 percent to 38 percent.
Scott, a Republican, cannot run again for governor in 2018 and is widely expected to seek the Senate seat.
In an analysis released with Wednesday’s results, Mason-Dixon said a key to the potential race could be how voters view President Donald Trump.
“It will be easier to size up this potential race once the country is deeper into the Trump presidency,” the analysis said. “Scott is a strong Trump ally and will be well-positioned to carry his banner if the president can pass and keep his agenda popular. Nelson, however, will be in the driver’s seat should voters become disenchanted with Trump’s programs and promises.”
Jacksonville-based Mason-Dixon polled 625 registered voters from Feb. 24 through Feb. 28. The poll has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.