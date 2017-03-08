WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

18-Year-Old Airlifted To Hospital After Being Stabbed In Back

March 8, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Hialeah Police, Stabbing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being stabbed in the back.

Hialeah police said a bunch of high school kids were gathered in the parking lot of Wendy’s restaurant at 46 East 49 Street.

Investigators said one student was stabbed in the back once.

The rest of the group, along with the stabber, scattered.

Right now police are trying to develop a positive ID for the suspect, who is believed to be a male, possibly in his teens.

The cause of the stabbing remains unknown.

The teen suffered non-life threatening injuries but was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

If you have any information, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia