18-Year-Old Airlifted To Hospital After Being Stabbed In Back

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being stabbed in the back.
Hialeah police said a bunch of high school kids were gathered in the parking lot of Wendy’s restaurant at 46 East 49 Street.
Investigators said one student was stabbed in the back once.
The rest of the group, along with the stabber, scattered.
Right now police are trying to develop a positive ID for the suspect, who is believed to be a male, possibly in his teens.
The cause of the stabbing remains unknown.
The teen suffered non-life threatening injuries but was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution.
If you have any information, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.