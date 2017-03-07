In The Recruiting Huddle: Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell – Miami Northwestern

PLAYER: Tutu Atwell

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 155

SCOUTING: Having followed this quality football prospect since his days at the youth football level, we already know why he is the best high school quarterback in South Florida. Atwell is a very quick and instinctive athlete, who has carved out his own future with the way he plays the game. He won the Mastrole Passing Elite 7 competition this past December. While he is already committed to attend FIU, many other schools continue to watch what he does with the football in his hands. While many realize that quarterback may not be his position at the next level, a move to slot receiver will only enhance what he can do. After watching his father play at Miami High and move on to the University of Minnesota, there is a sense that “Tutu” will follow that same path. His father was one of the best receivers in the Big-10. If you have followed his career so far in high school you already know that he is indeed a difference maker who will do this everywhere he competes.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4457238/chatarius-atwell-jr