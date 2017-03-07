In The Recruiting Huddle: Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell – Miami Northwestern

March 7, 2017 4:30 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Chatarius "Tutu" Atwell, In The Huddle, Miami Northwestern High School, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Tutu Atwell
POSITION: QB
SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 155

SCOUTING: Having followed this quality football prospect since his days at the youth football level, we already know why he is the best high school quarterback in South Florida. Atwell is a very quick and instinctive athlete, who has carved out his own future with the way he plays the game. He won the Mastrole Passing Elite 7 competition this past December. While he is already committed to attend FIU, many other schools continue to watch what he does with the football in his hands. While many realize that quarterback may not be his position at the next level, a move to slot receiver will only enhance what he can do. After watching his father play at Miami High and move on to the University of Minnesota, there is a sense that “Tutu” will follow that same path. His father was one of the best receivers in the Big-10. If you have followed his career so far in high school you already know that he is indeed a difference maker who will do this everywhere he competes.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4457238/chatarius-atwell-jr

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell Miami Northwestern

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia