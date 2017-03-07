Florida Legislature Gets To Work

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida’s state legislators will be rolling up their collective sleeves and getting to work on Tuesday as they begin their two-month session.
The lawmakers have a long list of items they will be considering in the weeks ahead.
While approving a state budget is the only thing the Legislature is required to do each year, lawmakers will consider everything from expanding guns rights to implementing a medical marijuana amendment passed by voters.
Legislators are also going to consider a contentious proposal to reduce discharges from Lake Okeechobee blamed for toxic algae blooms. They are also expected to act quickly to fix Florida’s death penalty law.
The session could be bumpy. House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Gov. Rick Scott are at odds over House plans to eliminate the state’s economic development agency.
