Driver Reunited With Cat That Clung Under Semi For 400 Miles

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CBSMiami/AP) —A semitrailer driver says he felt like a “bad cat dad” when he left his cat behind a rest stop in Ohio.
Percy the cat jumped out of a window of the 18-wheeler while Paul Robertson slept. The trucker searched at length for Percy but had to make a delivery deadline in Indiana.
Robertson drove 400 miles through rain and snow feeling miserable about Percy.
Robertson said when he finally reached his destination on Feb. 25th, he spotted what he thought was a stray cat near his truck. A closer look revealed the cat was Percy.
Robertson said Percy had somehow survived the long ride clinging to the truck’s undercarriage.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)