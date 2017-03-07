Blu’s Blog: Offensive Linemen Are Attracting Attention

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

Running backs and quarterbacks are always watched closely.

So are those gifted receivers and tight ends.

But what about the engine that gives all those positions the opportunity to shine and grab the headlines?

The offensive line is always the last to get the accolades, but first to open holes or protect the quarterback.

While the position was never one of glory – especially in South Florida, where speed is the name of the game – it’s one that has started to gain in popularity.

While it an offensive lineman will never be confused with a sure-handed receiver or a speedy running back – there have been a number of quality big men who have done very well.

As we head toward the 2017 season, every other position is going to get it’s just due shine, but you may be missing something special right here in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

DIFFERENCE MAKERS

Kahric Belle, 6-6, 310, North Miami Beach: Belle is a very impressive football prospect who has been getting it done for the Chargers the past two years. He’s a very agile Class of 2018 athlete.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6031359/kahric-belle

Ike Danielson, 6-6, 300, Miami Edison: This is another of those elite football players that the Red Raiders have been able to reel in over the past few years. Danielson is a big, physical and very quick for a player with his size. He’s a talent that still has so much to learn, and that is the great part of this young man.

Jack Fris, 6-5, 290, Plantation American Heritage: For the past two years, he was on one of the top offensive lines in South Florida. He has learned plenty and has matured as a major rising senior for the Patriots.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4639898/jack-fris

Devin Golden, 6-3, 265, Miami Gulliver Prep: Here is definitely one of those talented football players who has emerged in the offseason and has colleges looking in his direction. Golden will only get bigger and stronger and plenty of fun to watch.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4645732/devin-golden

Avery Hall, 6-3, 280, Miami Northwestern: Every year, the Bulls have their share of big men up front – and here is yet another. A big, strong and agile prospect who is going to have a huge senior season as he is now ready to lead. He has a chance to be special.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7538283/avery-hall

Artic Harris, 6-2, 275, Miami Norland: There is no getting around the fact that this program continues to get the most out of its offensive line – and here is a perfect example. Harris has size and plenty of athleticism as he continues to learn the position. He’s another class of 2018 big man up front.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7480194/artic-harris

Lamont Harrison, 6-2, 275, Miramar Everglades: Here is a solid football talent who has taken his game to the next level. Harrison is a hard worker who continues to attract plenty of attention.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5318787/lamont-harrison

Lance Hollis, 6-0, 255, Davie Nova: Here is a talented young man who is just about ready to make that leap to the next level.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7639463/lance-hollis

Isaac Joseph, OL/DL, 6-3, 270, Miami Dr. Krop: This Class of 2020 prospect is yet another of those impressive athletic big men. If you’ve followed many of them, you know that Joseph is one of those agile, quick and strong two-way line prospects. He has big-time potential, and will have three full years to show it.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7739506/isaac-joseph

Jacob Kaplan, 6-3, 285, Davie Western: Kaplan had the opportunity this past season to make a mark, and in the process, showed that he is indeed one of the top line prospects returning in the Class of 2018.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6181821/jacob-kaplan

Chad Kiernan, 6-2, 270, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: Has been around the program long enough to learn and pick up valuable things that have helped him put himself into the spotlight. Kiernan has emerged as Class of 2018 to keep an eye on.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4024776/chad-keirnan

Noah Lieberman, 6-2, 285, Fort Lauderdale University School: After a solid junior season, here is a football talent that has a chance to be very special. Lieberman has taken full advantage of solid coaching at the school.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8033418/noah-lieberman

Dontae Lucas, 6-5, 325, Miami High: Here is someone who has the potential to be as good as we have produced in this region. Lucas is a major talent who has the size and athleticism to make his career one that will end in his playing on Sundays. He is a solid and strong big man who picks things up quickly. Lucas is already nationally rated after two solid seasons at Booker T. Washington.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6378293/dontae-lucas

Tyler Milord, 6-4, 275, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy: Yet another gifted big man who really fits the mold of today’s versatile lineman – strong, athletic and smart.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5480184/tyler-milord

Jimmy Nixon, 6-3, 305, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna: One of the real under the radar players in this class, here is a football player who just happens to have size and is strong. Nixon was one of the true big-time potential linemen coming out of his sophomore season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5486903/highlights/315736387

Sebastian Sainterling, 6-3, 360, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna: From Hallandale to St. Thomas Aquinas and now a chance to be reunited with his former head coach has given this big time junior a chance to grab some of the spotlight.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4348006/sebastian-sainterling

Darren Sanchez, 6-3, 275, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy: Here is another talented young man who continues to showcase his talents as he is poised for a big senior year. Keep your eye on this quality athlete.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/3308704/darren-sanchez

Delone Scaife, 6-2, 285, Miami Southridge: There is simply no getting around the fact that Scaife is one of the best in South Florida, and perhaps, beyond that. He is a very athletic big man who has already committed to the University of Miami. Scaife is a solid football player who makes the move from Killian for his senior year.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5271496/delone-scaife

Antonio Serrano, OL, 6-2, 280, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: Just a sophomore and already a two-year varsity performer. This Miami Belen Jesuit transfer is a serious prospect who made the move for a better future on the gridiron. Serrano is very athletic and passionate about the game.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4938708/antonio-serrano

Maurice Smith, 6-3, 290, Miami Central: There is always a reason why the Rockets are in the mix for a state title – and it all begins up front. Here is one of those Class of 2019 athletes who figures to give this program a major boost.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8157877/maurice-smith

Edward Spurgeon, 6-3, 320, Deerfield Beach: Here is a talented athlete that we profiled in the offseason. Spurgeon will play a huge role for the Bucks in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7412962/edward-spurgeon

Cameron Stage, 6-3, 285, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons: This one-time baseball standout has made many changes as he heads toward his final season at the high school level. Stage makes the move from Coral Springs where he showed plenty of promise. He has big-time potential that the Chiefs are hoping comes out this season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5610461/cameron-stage

Taurrian Stafford, 6-4, 290, Miami Central: Stafford came to play for the Rockets – from Miami Jackson – this coming season with plenty of optimism and a lot of talent. He has the opportunity to be very special with a solid offseason. Stafford has the size and skill level to leave a mark.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/7566371/taurrian-teedo-stafford

Jason Swann, 6-2, 278, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: One of the elite prospects since his ninth grade year when he was considered one of the best young line prospects in South Florida. Swann is a very athletic junior who will give the Raiders plenty of experience up front.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4103915/jason-swann

Jamari Williams, 6-3, 260, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons: Very exciting class of 2019 football talent who has made some major strides. When the dust settles on this young man’s career, Williams will indeed be one of the best.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6397378/jamari-williams

Jawaun Wilson, 6-3, 270, Miami Carol City: One of the real under the radar prospects that the Chiefs brought in during the offseason. Wilson is very quick, strong and very smart. He has the opportunity, during his upcoming senior season to be very special.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6624385/jawuan-wilson

Wardrick Wilson, 6-5, 285, Miami Edison: This is definitely one of those future stars. This Class of 2019 standout had a huge season for the Red Raiders. As the offseason unfolds, here is one of those impressive big men who has started to pick up huge interest.

Zack Zambrano, 6-3, 290, Plantation American Heritage: Having covered his father back in the day at Miami Beach, the apple certainly does not fall far from the tree, here. Zambrano is a solid football player and is expected to have a very good senior season for the Class 5A defending champions.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4025924/zackary-zambrano

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE STANDOUTS, TOO

If you’ve had the opportunity to watch some of these quality athletes perform, you already understand that things are changing. Depth, which used to be a problem, is now becoming less of an issue.

Here are some additional prospects on the offensive line to watch.

Remember, if there are linemen missing – or need to be corrected – just let us know at: Floridakids1@aol.com. Not a time to be angry or tell us how we “missed the best” line prospect in the country”. That is why we get it right, because we go out and watch – not just view film.

2019 – Lucas Alonso, DT/OT, 6-1, 248, Miami Florida Christian

2018 – Paulo Anastacio, 6-2, 280, Miami Westminster Christian

2018 – Terry Augustin, 6-3, 350, Pembroke Pines Flanagan

2019 – Lens Bernadel, OL, 5-10, 220, Hallandale

2018 – Adrian Bichara, 5-11, 235, Miami Coral Reef

2018 – Terron Carey, 6-2, 250, Miami Northwestern

2018 – Jeremy Czerenda, 6-4, 245, Fort Lauderdale University School

2018 – Stone Daniel, 5-8, 269, Cooper City

2019 – Fabio Desir, DT/OG, 6-0, 235, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.

2018 – Michal Dzienski, 6-4, 270, Miami Dr. Krop

2018 – Dane Ferguson, 6-2, 255, Davie Nova

2018 – Travis Flowers, 6-0, 246, Miami Palmetto

2018 – Esau Francis, 6-0, 295, Davie Nova

2019 – Willie Hepburn, OL, 6-5, 295, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Arthur Huff, 6-1, 252, Sunrise Piper

2018 – Harry Irvine, 5-10, 210, Homestead Everglades Prep

2018 – Jeron Jaglal, 5-11, 233, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Kevin Jaquet, 5-11, 250, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

2020 – Jovens Janvier, OG, 6-5, 300, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

2018 – Dumervil Jean, 6-4, 365, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Tarique Livingston, 6-1, 255, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

2020 – Alann Louis, OL, 6-0, 290, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

2018 – Leonard Lucas, Jr., 6-4, 290, Miami Carol City

2018 – Blaise Luna, 6-1, 220, Davie Nova

2019 – Pedro Marte, Jr., OL, 6-3, 305, Miami Northwestern

2018 – Jorge Martinez, 6-1, 260, Miami Killian

2018 – Greg May, 6-6, 240, Weston Cypress Bay

2018 – Jakari McClam, 6-3, 275, Sunrise Piper

2019 – Elvin McCray, TE/OL, 6-3, 244, Coconut Creek

2019 – Frank Melgarejo, OC/LS, 6-1, 220, Mater Academy

2018 – Rodney Mompremier, 6-3, 285, Miami Booker T. Washington

2018 – Montrell Newton, 6-0, 240, Miami Carol City

2018 – Marcus Nunez, 5-11, 245, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy

2018 – Brock Parry, 6-4, 242, Coral Springs Taravella

2018 – Daniel Perera, 6-1, 280, Miami Christopher Columbus

2019 – Dylan Perez, OL/DL, 6-1, 230, Miami Christopher Columbus

2019 – Greg Pruitt, OL/DL, 6-0, 265, Homestead

2019 – Charlie Rothkopf, NG/OG, 5-10, 220, Parkland Douglas

2018 – Adam Scoggins, 6-2, 295, Coral Springs Taravella

2018 – Willie Scott, 5-8, 224, Miami Northwestern

2018 – Fabian Smith, 6-3, 370, Plantation

2018 – Joshua Smith, 6-0, 259, Miramar Everglades

2018 – Darius Trotman, 6-2, 241, Parkland Douglas

2018 – Romeo Vasquez, 5-9, 240, Hialeah

2018 – Erik Vento, 6-2, 240, Doral Academy

2019 – Jonathan Weaver, OG/DL, 6-0, 318, South Plantation

2018 – Jaylaan Williams, 6-3, 290, Miami Coral Reef

2018 – Desmond Young, 6-3, 220, Hialeah Miami Lakes

2018 – Max Zinn, 6-2, 230, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas