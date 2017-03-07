Ariz On Canes Recruiting: “Things Are Off To A Great Start”

March 7, 2017
Founder of CanesInsight.com Peter Ariz joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss Brad Kaaya’s comments about winning a national championship, Mark Richt’s recruiting class and a review of several Canes players at the NFL Scouting Combine.

On Brad Kaaya’s National Championship comment- “I don’t think he’s necessarily off.”

On Stacy Coley being drafted earlier than predicated- “There’s going to be a team that falls in love with him. I think he’s going to go in the third round. Throughout his career he made some tough catches. The toughness is the biggest question mark on him.”

On David Njoku- “At times he can catch a case of the dropsies.”

On the recruiting class- “Things are off to a great start.”

On cornerback Dee Delaney transferring to Miami- “He got a 4th-5th round grade if he came out this year. If you do things at a big program, you could up your stock. He’s a late bloomer. Miami loved this guy, that’s probably as big of a pick up as far as a recruit. That’s an immediate starter for this defense next year.”

