1-Year-Old Boy Falls From 4th-Floor Balcony Of Hialeah Apartment

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A 1-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after falling from a fourth-floor balcony of a Hialeah apartment building.
The accident happened at an apartment building near 305 West 68th Street.
According to Hialeah police, there were several family members in the apartment at the time of the incident.
Apparently the child just got away from them and fell. He was found in the parking lot under the building with serious injuries.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the 1-year-old boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital. A law enforcement source said the child is in serious condition.
At this time it just appears to be an accident, but Hialeah police will be conducting an investigation per standard operating procedures.