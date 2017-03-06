Wind Whipped Dade Brush Fires Burn 700+ Acres

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida forestry workers will be back out Monday to continue their battle against wind-whipped brush fires in southern Miami-Dade.
Florida Forest Service spokesman Scott Peterich posted on the Twitter that the fires had burned 740 acres. He also posted that they were burning over an area that encompassed several square miles and the high, gusty winds were making it difficult to control.
Flames and smoke from the fires affected both the north and south sides of SW 8th Street from 137th Avenue to Krome Avenue.
At one point Sunday, the smoke from the fire was so thick, Miami-Dade police were forced to close SW 8th Street from 137th Avenue to 177th Avenue. The road was closed overnight and reopened early Monday morning.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue continues to monitor SW 8th Street and may close it to traffic again if visibility drops.