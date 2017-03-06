Text To Win Tickets To Universal Orlando/Mardi Gras

New Orleans isn’t the only place you can celebrate Mardi Gras! Just head to Orlando to take part in Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration!

And if you want to get there for free, enter the WBFS/WFOR-TV ticket giveaway contest.

The contest begins Monday, March 3rd at 5:00 a.m. and runs through Sunday, March 19th at 11:59 p.m.

To participate in the contest, TEXT: BEADS to 8-4-8-1-6 for your chance to win or CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE.



One (1) Grand Prize Package for four (4) will be awarded. The Grand Prize Package includes:

Hotel room for up to four (4) people at a hotel selected by UNIVERSAL ORLANDO for one (1) night on or before April 25, 2017.

2. Onsite hotel parking for one vehicle.

3. Four (4) (1) Day (2)-Park Tickets valid for admission to Universal Orlando valid through April 25, 2017.

Hotel accommodations do not include meals, incidentals, tips, telephone calls, or any other personal expenses incurred during the trip.

NOTE: Grand Prize winner must travel by April 25th, 2017, or winner will forfeit the Grand Prize.

Winner must be 18 years of age or older. If winner is between 18 & 21 years of age, he/she must be accompanied by an adult of at least 21 years of age in order to check-in to the hotel. Minor traveling companion(s) (if any) must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Twenty (20) Secondary Prize Packages for two (2) will be awarded.

Each Secondary Prize Package includes:

1. Two (2) 1-day/2-Park Universal Orlando tickets valid for admission to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure through April 25, 2017.

2. One (1) Universal Orlando general parking pass valid through April 25, 2017.

Winners will be selected randomly on March 20, 2017 from all participating cell phone numbers with the correct TEXT message.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES