State Supreme Court Considers Restoration Of Criminals’ Voting Rights

March 6, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Florida Supreme Court, Politics, Voting, voting rights

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — The restoration of voting privileges for convicted criminals is the focus of a proposed amendment being considered by the Florida Supreme Court.

Backers of the amendment went before the high court on Monday. Justices must decide whether the amendment is misleading.

Florida’s constitution bars people convicted of felonies from being able to vote after they have left prison. Convicted felons must ask to have their voting rights restored.

The amendment would allow most convicts to have their rights automatically restored after they have completed their prison sentence. Felons convicted of murder or a sexual offense would not be eligible.

Amendment supporters still must gather more than 700,000 signatures to place the amendment on the 2018 ballot.

An attorney for Attorney General Pam Bondi said she is not taking a stance on the amendment wording.

