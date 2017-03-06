Social Media Focused Millenials Turn To Botox

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A picture may be worth a thousand words but for some millennials on social media it defines who they are to their friends and followers.

Carly Crosbie, 23, says she has no regrets getting botox.

“I’ve had botox in here, above my lip,” said pointing. “And I’ve had lip injections probably about six times.”

Crosbie was 21 when she had her first procedure. She says social media was a big influence on her decision to book the appointment.

“I think it influences me a lot to be honest. Everywhere you look there’s girls who look absolutely perfect skin, no wrinkles, nothing,” said Crosbie.

She added that she knows other women her age who have also gone under the knife, often more than once.

“Literally the first time I ever got it done I went back ten days later and I was like, ‘okay, I need more done’,” said Crosbie.

Dermatologists say Crosbie is part of a growing trend of women, and men, who are influenced by social media to get this kind of work done.

“If you look at this age group, they are social media environmentals. And they’re bringing in pictures, they’re influenced by what they see on TV,” said Dr. Earl Minuk.

Minuk said sometimes their expectations can be a little unrealistic, often comparing themselves to celebrities who have millions of dollars of work done.

“The problem is Kim Kardashian might have three syringes or three or four times the amount of product in her lips than what the individual in my office might be willing to spend to receive,” said Minuk.

Minuk said no matter what their age, he stresses the importance of doing research, and knowing what kind of side effects are involved, before having any work done.